Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat are 7-9 in road games. Miami has a 9-11 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Nuggets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Tyler Herro is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bruce Brown: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out (rest), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Aaron Gordon: out (shoulder).

Heat: Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .