Houston takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Heat (14-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Rockets -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Miami looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 6-5 in home games. Houston ranks fourth in the league with 46.7 rebounds led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.0.

The Heat have gone 5-9 away from home. Miami has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is averaging 21.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 48.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES:

Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Jimmy Butler: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .