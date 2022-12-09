Miami faces Detroit, looks for 6th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (6-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -8.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Heat play Detroit.

The Heat are 7-8 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 6.0.

The Pistons are 1-14 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is 1-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry is averaging 14.6 points and six assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for Miami.

Killian Hayes is averaging 8.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .