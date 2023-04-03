Detroit takes on Miami, looks to halt 9-game skid

Miami Heat (41-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-62, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to break its nine-game slide when the Pistons take on Miami.

The Pistons have gone 7-41 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 7-37 against opponents with a winning record.

The Heat are 21-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 11.4 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 19 the Heat won 112-100 led by 26 points from Jimmy Butler, while James Wiseman scored 22 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Killian Hayes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 23.5 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 105.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (hip), Nikola Jovic: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .