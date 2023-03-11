Orlando faces Miami, looks to break 3-game slide

Miami Heat (36-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Magic -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to break its three-game skid when the Magic play Miami.

The Magic are 4-8 in division play. Orlando has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat are 9-4 in division matchups. Miami has a 14-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 12 the Heat won 107-103 in overtime led by 23 points from Tyler Herro, while Markelle Fultz scored 17 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Herro is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.4 points for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hip).

Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Duncan Robinson: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .