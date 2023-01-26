Orlando plays Miami, looks to end road skid

Orlando Magic (19-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Miami looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Heat are 5-2 in division play. Miami ranks second in the league giving up only 108.2 points per game while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Magic are 2-6 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 42.6 rebounds per game led by Bol Bol averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games for Miami.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .