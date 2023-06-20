Arraez leads Marlins against the Blue Jays after 5-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (39-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (42-31, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (4-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Luis Arraez had five hits against the Blue Jays on Monday.

The Marlins have a 42-31 record overall and a 22-13 record at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The Blue Jays are 39-35 overall and 20-22 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 15-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 35 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 12-for-31 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .279 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .258 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .