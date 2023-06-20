Arraez leads Marlins against the Blue Jays after 5-hit performance
Toronto Blue Jays (39-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (42-31, second in the NL East)
Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (4-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Luis Arraez had five hits against the Blue Jays on Monday.
The Marlins have a 42-31 record overall and a 22-13 record at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the NL.
The Blue Jays are 39-35 overall and 20-22 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 15-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 35 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 12-for-31 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
Yastrzemski splashes 3-run HR into McCovey Cove in the 10th as the Giants rally past the Padres 7-4
Arraez goes 5 for 5 to lift his batting average to .400 as the Marlins blank the Blue Jays 11-0
Jung hits 15th homer, Rangers hang on to beat White Sox 5-2
Scherzer throws 8 innings and Lindor has 5 RBIs as the Mets rout the slumping Astros 11-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .279 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
Blue Jays: 3-7, .258 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs
INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.