Marlins host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (7-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -131, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miami is 7-7 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Marlins have a 5-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 3-4 record in road games and an 8-6 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 5-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

ADVERTISEMENT

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .