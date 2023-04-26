Marlins bring road skid into matchup against the Braves

Miami Marlins (12-12, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-8, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -158, Marlins +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to break a three-game road slide.

Atlanta has a 6-6 record at home and a 16-8 record overall. The Braves have gone 5-2 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 5-6 record on the road and a 12-12 record overall. The Marlins have gone 9-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, a triple and a home run while hitting .444 for the Marlins. Yuli Gurriel is 9-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

