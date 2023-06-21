Marlins and Blue Jays meet in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (40-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (42-32, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -131, Marlins +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 42-32 overall and 22-14 in home games. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

The Blue Jays are 40-35 overall and 21-22 on the road. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .261.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 33 extra base hits (12 doubles and 21 home runs). Garrett Cooper is 8-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette is second on the Blue Jays with 31 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Danny Jansen is 6-for-27 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .