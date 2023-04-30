Marlins aim to sweep 3-game series over the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (14-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-13, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-0, 1.19 ERA, .89 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs play the last game of a three-game series. The Marlins can sweep the series with a victory.

Miami has a 15-13 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Marlins have a 12-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 6-4 record in road games and a 14-12 record overall. The Cubs have a 7-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .442 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and nine RBI. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 RBI for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 16-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .