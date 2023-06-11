White Sox play the Marlins in series rubber match
Miami Marlins (36-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-37, third in the AL Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-2, 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -144, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Chicago has a 29-37 record overall and a 17-16 record in home games. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.
Miami has a 15-16 record in road games and a 36-29 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles and a triple for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 7-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.
Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .249 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 20-for-38 with four doubles over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Marlins: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)
Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.