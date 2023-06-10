FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
White Sox host the Marlins on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (35-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-36, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -122, White Sox +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 29-36 record overall and a 17-15 record in home games. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .387.

Miami has a 35-29 record overall and a 14-16 record in road games. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .242 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 13-for-42 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 28 extra base hits (11 doubles and 17 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.