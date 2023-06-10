White Sox host the Marlins on 4-game home win streak

Miami Marlins (35-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-36, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -122, White Sox +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 29-36 record overall and a 17-15 record in home games. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .387.

Miami has a 35-29 record overall and a 14-16 record in road games. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .242 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 13-for-42 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 28 extra base hits (11 doubles and 17 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.