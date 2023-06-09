White Sox host the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (35-28, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-36, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -143, Marlins +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has a 16-15 record in home games and a 28-36 record overall. The White Sox have an 11-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has gone 14-15 on the road and 35-28 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .266 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 15 doubles and a triple. Luis Robert is 11-for-40 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 12 doubles and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .