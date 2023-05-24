Rockies host the Marlins, aim to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (24-25, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-5, 5.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rockies: Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -145, Rockies +125; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Colorado is 21-28 overall and 12-12 at home. The Rockies have gone 6-27 in games when they have given up a home run.

Miami has gone 10-14 on the road and 24-25 overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.47.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 11-for-40 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.77 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .