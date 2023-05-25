By The Associated Press

Gurriel leads Marlins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (25-25, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -124, Rockies +105; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies after Yuli Gurriel had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Colorado is 21-29 overall and 12-13 in home games. The Rockies are 7-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 25-25 record overall and an 11-14 record in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits (10 doubles and 14 home runs). Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .288 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (leg), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .