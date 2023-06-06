Marlins take on the Royals on home winning streak

Kansas City Royals (18-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (33-28, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -158, Royals +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Kansas City Royals.

Miami has a 33-28 record overall and a 19-13 record in home games. The Marlins have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .262.

Kansas City has an 18-42 record overall and a 9-19 record on the road. The Royals are 5-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Jonathan Davis is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (thumb), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .