Royals try to end 3-game road skid, play the Marlins

Kansas City Royals (18-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (34-28, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-9, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -176, Royals +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 34-28 overall and 20-13 in home games. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Kansas City has an 18-43 record overall and a 9-20 record on the road. Royals hitters are batting a collective .232, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 11-for-27 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .