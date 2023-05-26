Marlins visit the Angels to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press

Miami Marlins (25-26, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.87 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -144, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 15-10 in home games and 28-23 overall. The Angels have a 19-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami is 25-26 overall and 11-15 on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .534. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 10 doubles and five home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 14-for-42 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (leg), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .