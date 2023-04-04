Marlins come into matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (4-0) vs. Miami Marlins (1-4)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -145, Twins +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to end their three-game slide when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 34-47 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .363 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA while averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (biceps), Joey Wendle: day-to-day (oblique), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

ADVERTISEMENT

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .