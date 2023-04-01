Miami Marlins play the New York Mets Saturday

New York Mets (1-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-1)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets on Saturday.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 34-47 in home games a season ago. The Marlins slugged .363 with a .294 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

New York had a 101-61 record overall and a 47-34 record in road games last season. The Mets averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 171 home runs.

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (illness), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Coonrod: 15-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .