Marlins face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (44-34, second in the NL East)
Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (4-1, 1.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -172, Pirates +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Miami is 44-34 overall and 24-16 at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the NL.
Pittsburgh is 17-22 in road games and 35-41 overall. The Pirates have a 21-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .401 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. Jon Berti is 13-for-38 with two RBI over the last 10 games.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
Griner's WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 15 home runs while slugging .483. Carlos Santana is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
Pirates: 1-9, .157 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 32 runs
INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.