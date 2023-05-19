AP NEWS
Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Marlins

By The Associated PressMay 19, 2023 GMT

Miami Marlins (23-21, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-23, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.06 ERA, .96 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -122, Marlins +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

San Francisco has a 13-10 record at home and a 20-23 record overall. The Giants are 10-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 23-21 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Marlins have a 13-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with eight home runs while slugging .412. Casey Schmitt is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 11 home runs while slugging .506. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

    Marlins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

    INJURIES: Giants: Ross Stripling: day-to-day (back), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

    Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

