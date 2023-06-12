Mariners take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (37-29, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-33, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-3, 4.46 ERA, .97 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -132, Marlins +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle is 31-33 overall and 17-15 in home games. The Mariners have a 21-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 37-29 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. The Marlins are 29-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 12 home runs while slugging .440. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 31 extra base hits (12 doubles and 19 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: day-to-day (undisclosed), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .