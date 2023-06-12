Mariners take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series
Miami Marlins (37-29, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-33, fourth in the AL West)
Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-3, 4.46 ERA, .97 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -132, Marlins +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.
Seattle is 31-33 overall and 17-15 in home games. The Mariners have a 21-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Miami has a 37-29 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. The Marlins are 29-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 12 home runs while slugging .440. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
Ohtani's 2nd HR leads off 12th as Angels rally for 9-6 win at Rangers
Langeliers' 3-run double sends MLB-worst A's past MLB-best Rays for season-high 6th straight win
Ohtani's 2nd homer of night lifts Angels to 9-6 win over Rangers in 12th
Miller anchors 1-hitter, Mariners top Marlins 8-1 as Arraez's average dips to .391
Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 31 extra base hits (12 doubles and 19 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 34 runs
Marlins: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: day-to-day (undisclosed), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)
Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.