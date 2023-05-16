Meneses leads Nationals against the Marlins after 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (18-23, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (20-21, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins after Joey Meneses had four hits against the Mets on Monday.

Miami is 20-21 overall and 11-11 in home games. The Marlins are 12-1 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 10-9 record on the road and an 18-23 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .260, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles and nine home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-33 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Meneses is 16-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (foot), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .