Miami (Ohio) receiver Gage Larvadain lights up UMass with 273 receiving yards, 3 TDs as RedHawks win

 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Gage Larvadain had 273 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Brett Gabbert threw four TD passes, and Miami of Ohio outlasted UMass 41-28 in a game that started Saturday afternoon and ended early Sunday morning.

The game, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., was twice delayed by lightning storms and finished at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Larvadain was as explosive as the weather. He caught a 26-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first possession, then later scored on a 99-yard catch-and-run and a 13-yard touchdown catch over the middle as the RedHawks built a 28-7 halftime lead.

Carlos Davis led UMass back into the game, throwing three touchdown passes, the last a 5-yard toss to George Johnson to get the Minutemen within 31-28 early in the fourth quarter.

Larvadain then struck again, nearly getting the score on a 70-yard pass play from Gabbert. Larvadain caught a deep pass over the middle and was fighting to reach the end zone when he fumbled and Cade McDonald recovered in the end zone for the touchdown. Miami added a field goal later in the quarter for the final margin.

In all, Larvadain had eight catches for 273 yards and Gabbert completed 12 of 22 for 302 yards for Miami (1-1). Rashad Amos added 115 yards rushing.

Davis completed 22 of 32 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns for the Minutemen (1-2).

