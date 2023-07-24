Miami-Dade police director in critical condition following incident in Tampa, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital, the agency said in a statement posted early Monday.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference, officials said.

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery,” the statement said. “We ask you to please keep him in your prayers.”

The statement said the incident is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“We will provide information as it becomes available,” the statement said.

Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. In May, he announced his intention to seek election for the newly-created role of sheriff in 2024, signaling his desire to remain the leading law enforcement official.