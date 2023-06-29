New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring

San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
TORONTO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.

Conforto fielded four balls in Toronto’s five-run first inning, running into the wall in foul territory to make a catch on Matt Chapman’s fly ball.

Austin Slater pinch hit when Conforto’s turn came up for the first time in the top of the second inning.

San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Conforto goes 4 for 4 with a homer, Giants use six pitchers to blank Brewers 5-0
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Conforto hits clutch HR in 8th, Giants rally past Royals 3-1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough to cap a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Conforto signed a $36 million, two-year deal to play in San Francisco last January. He came in batting .236 with a team-high 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 70 games.

Conforto hit .255 with 132 home runs and 396 RBIs over parts of seven seasons with the New York Mets before joining the Giants.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports