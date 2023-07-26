Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Entertainment

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court

By ANDREW DALTON
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Wednesday will consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years, a move the court appears likely to make after a tentative decision that would order the cases back to a lower court for trial.

The suits were filed after Jackson’s 2009 death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck the following year. The two men became more widely known for telling their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary, “ Leaving Neverland.”

Both sued MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., two corporations for which Jackson was the sole owner and lone shareholder.

Other news
FILE - This photo shows the Cigna logo at the headquarters of the health insurer Cigna Corp., in Philadelphia on Aug 4, 2011. A federal lawsuit alleges that the health insurance giant used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law. The class-action suit filed Monday, July 24, 2023, says Cigna rejected more than 300,000 payment claims in just two months last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
A federal lawsuit alleges that health insurance giant Cigna used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law.
FILE - Agents help sign people up for insurance through the Covered California exchange at their storefront in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Nov. 1, 2016. Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs. More than 1.7 million Californians buy their health insurance through Covered California. (Nick Agro/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Covered California health insurance premiums will go up next year, but many consumers won’t feel it
Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs.
A boat that washed ashore on Oahu sits on a beach in Punaluu, Hawaii on Monday, July 24, 2023. The boat that washed ashore in Hawaii last week has been identified as belonging to a California mariner who ran into trouble while sailing from San Diego to Guadalupe, Mexico, seven months ago. (Nikki Schenfeld/KHON-TV via AP)
A man tried to sail from California to Mexico. He was rescued, but abandoned boat drifted to Hawaii
A boat that washed ashore in Hawaii has been identified as belonging to a California mariner who ran into trouble while sailing from San Diego to Mexico.
Carlos Dominguez appears at Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif., on Monday, July 24, 2023. The former college student charged with murder in the deaths of two Davis residents has not showered in the three months he's been in custody, sits in his cell naked, and has basically stopped eating, an attorney for Dominguez said in opening statements Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to show his client is schizophrenic and not competent to stand trial. (Kevin Neri/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
Attorney for ex-student charged in California stabbing deaths says he’s not mentally fit for trial
An attorney for a former Northern California university student charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two people and attempted murder of a third says his client has not showered in the nearly three months he’s been in jail.

In 2021, Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young ruled that the two corporations and their employees had no legal duty to protect Robson and Safechuck from Jackson and threw out the suits. But in a tentative decision last month, California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal reversed that judge and ordered the cases back to trial.

Lawyers for the Jackson estate on Wednesday will try to convince the appeals court to reverse course.

The lawsuits have already bounced back from a 2017 dismissal, when Young threw them out for being beyond the statute of limitations. A new California law that temporarily broadened the scope of sexual abuse cases led the appeals court to restore them. Jackson’s personal estate — the assets he left after his death — was thrown out as a defendant in 2015.

Robson, now a 40-year-old choreographer, met Jackson when he was 5 years old. He went on to appear in Jackson music videos and record music on his label.

His lawsuit alleged that Jackson molested him over a seven-year period. It says that he was Jackson’s employee, and the employees of two corporations had a duty to protect him the same way the Boy Scouts or a school would need to protect children from their leaders.

Safechuck, now 45, said in his suit that he met Jackson while filming a Pepsi commercial when he was 9. He said Jackson called him often and lavished him with gifts before moving on to a series of incidents of sexual abuse.

The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that he abused either of the boys, and has emphasized that Robson testified at Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial that he had not been abused, and Safechuck said the same to authorities.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse. But Robson and Safechuck have repeatedly come forward and approved of the use of their identities.