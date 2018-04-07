Hempfield graduate Jasmine Jones moving up record books at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan senior and Hempfield graduate Jasmine Jones is making noise on the track.

She recently won the Most Outstanding Track Performer at the Mid-American Conference indoor championships.

Jones won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and was a member of the 400-meter relay team that placed second. Here time in the 200 was 23.98 and 54.56 in the 400.

Jones also set new personal-records in both the 100 and 200 at the TCU Invitational in the opening outdoor meet of the season March 17.

In the 100, Jones finished in 11.62, which ranked fifth in the meet and moved her to sixth all-time in EMU history. Her 200 time gave her second place in the day’s competition, while placing her at third all-time in the Eastern Michigan’s outdoor record book.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.