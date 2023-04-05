Kaden Brown wins Michigan AP D2 POY award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Once he crosses halfcourt, Kaden Brown has the green light to launch. And, he has the rare skill in high school basketball to make a jump shot from 35 feet appear so effortless.

In reality, Brown’s range comes from countless hours spent in the weight room and the gym over the past three years.

The Michigan Associated Press recognized the efforts of the Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior by naming him the Division 2 boys basketball Player of the Year.

“It feels great,” Brown said of receiving the award. “There has been a lot of work put into it. A lot of hours with the coaches, a lot of shots and a lot of time, so it feels good to see it pay off for me.”

Brown averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the 16-7 Cougars, giving him an 80-12 record in his four-year varsity career.

After riding the bench on the varsity team as a freshman, Brown dedicated himself to getting stronger and developing the type of physique that could hold up against guys two and three years older.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Offensively and defensively, he just wasn’t ready to play our schedule at that time, and I remember him just dedicating himself that offseason to getting better without any excuses,” Catholic Central coach T.J. Meerman said.

A bulked-up Brown emerged as a go-to scorer and led Catholic Central to its first state title in 2021, then brought them back to the championship game a year later and scored 33 points in a losing effort to Williamston.

That defeat motivated Brown to get back in the weight room, which turned the Wright State signee into one of Michigan’s premier scorers and a Mr. Basketball finalist.

“He’s added elements to his game to make him one of the best players in the state during every offseason,” Meerman said. “This year, he made some strides as a leader for our program, and he got stronger in the offseason, which really extended his range.”

Despite his willingness to launch from anywhere inside half court, Brown maintained his efficiency, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 46 percent from the field. He wraps up his prep career as Catholic Central’s career leader in points (1,577), field goals (543), 3-pointers (204) and steals (187).

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the All-State team includes Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids South Christian’s Carson Vis, Romulus Summit Academy’s James Wright, Goodrich’s Jack Locey, Warren Michigan Collegiate’s Dylan Grant, Standish-Sterling’s Truman King, Chelsea teammates Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens and Onsted’s Ayden Davis.

The coach of the year is Chelsea’s Andrea Cabana.