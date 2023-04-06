McKenney of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s wins Michigan AP D1 POY

The 2023 Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

First Team

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt, Sr. Darius Acuff, Detroit Cass Tech, Soph. Sonny Wilson, U-D Jesuit, Sr. Marshaun Flakes, East Kentwood, Sr. Jordan Briggs, Muskegon, Sr. Ryan Hurst, North Farmington, Sr. Curtis Williams, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr. R.J. Taylor, Grand Blanc. Sr. Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Soph. Tyler Jamison, Port Hurton Northern, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Jordan Bollin, Temperance-Bedford

Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

Andrew Hollinger, Temperance-Bedford, Sr. Jonathan Sanderson, Saline, Fr. Teddy Williams, Gand Ledge, Sr. Anthony Ribel, Traverse City Central, Jr. Anthony Benard, Grosse Pointe South, Sr. Hutch Ward, Kalamazoo Central, Sr. Noah Adamczyk, Bloomfield Hills, Sr.

Coach

Todd Covert, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Voting panel

Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.