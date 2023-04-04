Michigan AP D3 boys player of year: Ecorse’s Malik Olafioye
The 2023 Associated Press Division 3 boys basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.
___
Player of the Year
Malik Olafioye, Ecorse
___
First Team
___
Zander Woodruff, Laingsburg, Jr. Jamison Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia, Sr. Wyatt Nausadis, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr. Bryce Eaton, Detroit Edison, Sr. Kenneth Morrast, Ecorse, Sr. Malik Olafioye, Ecorse, Sr. Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain, Soph. Robert Lee, Flint Beecher, Sr. Gaden Muxlow, Brown City, Sr. M.J. Yeager, Saginaw Nouvel, Jr. Jordan Scott, Plymouth Christian, Sr.
___
Coach of the Year
Dennis Morey, Detroit Loyola
___
Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
___
Luke Hazelton, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr. Carson Dehaan, Calvin Christian, Sr. Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, Jr. Shane Ryske, Schoolcraft, Jr. Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop, Sr. ___
Voting panel
Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.