Michigan AP D3 boys player of year: Ecorse’s Malik Olafioye

The 2023 Associated Press Division 3 boys basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Malik Olafioye, Ecorse

First Team

Zander Woodruff, Laingsburg, Jr. Jamison Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia, Sr. Wyatt Nausadis, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr. Bryce Eaton, Detroit Edison, Sr. Kenneth Morrast, Ecorse, Sr. Malik Olafioye, Ecorse, Sr. Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain, Soph. Robert Lee, Flint Beecher, Sr. Gaden Muxlow, Brown City, Sr. M.J. Yeager, Saginaw Nouvel, Jr. Jordan Scott, Plymouth Christian, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Dennis Morey, Detroit Loyola

Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

Luke Hazelton, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr. Carson Dehaan, Calvin Christian, Sr. Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, Jr. Shane Ryske, Schoolcraft, Jr. Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop, Sr. ___

Voting panel

Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.