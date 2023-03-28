Michigan AP D3 Player of the Year: Buchanan’s Faith Carson
The 2023 Associated Press Division 3 girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.
___
Player of the Year
Faith Carson, Buchanan
___
First Team
___
Avery Collins, Blissfield, Jr. Stephanie Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr. Maddux Overweg, Springport, Jr. Zoie Bamm, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Sr. Megan Zeitz, Dansville, Jr. Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs, Soph. MacKenzie Bisballe, Lake City, Jr. Jordyn Bonnema, Kalamazoo Christian, Soph. Faith Carson, Buchanan, Sr. Regan Finkbeiner, Hemlock, Sr. Lexie Bower, Kent City, Sr.
Ryleigh Zinn, Genesee, Sr. Addi Hovey, Hart, Soph. ___
Coach of the Year
Scott Neumeyer, Hemlock
___
Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
___
Ryan Moorer, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Jr. Halen McLaughlin, Sanford Meridian, Soph. Ella Mason, Negaunee, Jr. Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids Isabella Hebert, Hancock, Sr. Samantha Dietz, Watervilet, Sr. Ryan Gilbert, Coach, Blissfield ___
Voting panel
Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.