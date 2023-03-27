Michigan AP D4 POY: Maple City Glen Lake’s Ruby Hogan

The 2023 Associated Press Division 4 girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

___

Player of the Year

Ruby Hogan, Maple City Glen Lake

___

First Team

___ Emma Riley, Fowler, Sr. Jacey Somers, Bellaire, Sr. Madison Smith, Mackinaw City, Sr. Ruby Hogan, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr. Maddie Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr. Caitlyn Dickerson, Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, Sr. Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Sr. Corina Jahfetson, Baraga, Sr. Reese Williams, Colon, Jr.

Natalie Wandrie, Indian River Inland Lakes, Sr.

___

Coach of the Year

Jason Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake

___

Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

___ Avery Sluss, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Sr. Destanee Smith, Petersburg-Summerfield, Sr. Ava Mallar, Pittsford, Soph. Angelina Tringall, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, Sr. Leah French, Engadine, Sr. Delaney St. George, Kingston, Jr.

___

Coach Tyler Larson, Baraga

___

Voting panel

Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.