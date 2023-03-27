Michigan AP D4 POY: Maple City Glen Lake’s Ruby Hogan
The 2023 Associated Press Division 4 girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.
___
Player of the Year
Ruby Hogan, Maple City Glen Lake
___
First Team
___ Emma Riley, Fowler, Sr. Jacey Somers, Bellaire, Sr. Madison Smith, Mackinaw City, Sr. Ruby Hogan, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr. Maddie Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr. Caitlyn Dickerson, Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, Sr. Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Sr. Corina Jahfetson, Baraga, Sr. Reese Williams, Colon, Jr.
Natalie Wandrie, Indian River Inland Lakes, Sr.
___
Coach of the Year
Jason Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake
___
Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
___ Avery Sluss, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Sr. Destanee Smith, Petersburg-Summerfield, Sr. Ava Mallar, Pittsford, Soph. Angelina Tringall, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, Sr. Leah French, Engadine, Sr. Delaney St. George, Kingston, Jr.
___
Coach Tyler Larson, Baraga
___
Voting panel
Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.