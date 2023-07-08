FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Law forcing the convicted to pay Michigan court costs stays alive

By ED WHITE
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — After hearing two rounds of arguments, the Michigan Supreme Court has declined to upset a law that forces people convicted of crimes to pay a share of everyday operating costs in local courts.

The law, which raises millions of dollars a year for local governments, has been widely criticized. It mostly affects low-income people and doesn’t apply to others who use court services. Many judges find the practice unsavory but say they’re under pressure to bring in cash.

The state Supreme Court on Friday let stand an appeals court decision that found the law constitutional. The two-sentence order was not a formal opinion, though some justices added postscripts.

Other news
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Struggle to certify results of Guatemala’s June 25 presidential vote suffers another setback
The struggle to certify the results of Guatemala’s first-round presidential elections has suffered another setback, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued an order blocking the certification.
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing
Vermont State Police say a Rutland City police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him.
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A federal appeals court has temporarily reversed a lower court's ruling, Saturday, July 8, that had prohibited Tennessee from enacting a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. T (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File)
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
A federal appeals court has temporarily reversed a lower court’s ruling that had prohibited Tennessee from enacting a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
FILE - Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics speaks to the media after lawmakers elected him in the Saeima, the Latvian Parliament in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, was sworn in on Saturday, July 8, 2023 as the Baltic nation’s president for a four-year term. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)
Latvia’s foreign minister, an ardent backer of Ukraine, is sworn in as the new president
Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, has been sworn in as the Baltic nation’s new president for a four-year term.

The law has been extended twice by the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and now expires in May 2024. Justice Megan Cavanagh said she was in favor of striking it down as unconstitutional but freezing the decision for 18 months, presumably to muscle the Legislature to come up with a different way to fund courts.

Judges determining guilt or innocence and subsequent punishment shouldn’t also be deciding how much a person should pay to keep the lights on in the courthouse, Justice Elizabeth Welch said.

From 2018 through 2020, Michigan courts collected $108 million statewide, 75% of it in district courts, which handle traffic tickets, drunken driving cases and other misdemeanors mostly committed by people who can least afford to pay.

The law has “turned Michigan’s trial courts into self-funding tax assessors and collectors by requiring the courts, and the courts alone, to decide which convicted individuals pay a tax and how much they must pay to help fund the judiciary’s operations,” Welch said.

The Supreme Court heard appeals in two cases, including one from Alpena County in which a man was ordered to pay $1,200 on top of other fines.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez