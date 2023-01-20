Police: 2 gas station clerks held after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.
Further details about the altercation and shooting were not immediately available.
Redford Township is just west of Detroit.