Sports

No. 2 Michigan starts slow and finishes strong in 52-7 win over Indiana to stay unbeaten

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is knocked out of bounds by Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is knocked out of bounds by Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) evades the tackle of Indiana defensive back Kobee Minor (5) as Aaron Casey (44) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) evades the tackle of Indiana defensive back Kobee Minor (5) as Aaron Casey (44) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates his touchdown reception with Colston Loveland (18) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates his touchdown reception with Colston Loveland (18) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) runs through the tackle of Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) runs through the tackle of Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out to pass against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out to pass against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By LARRY LAGE
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana 52-7 Saturday.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) started slow, punting after losing 8 yards on their first two possessions and giving up the game’s first touchdown. They closed strong, scoring 52 straight points to win another lopsided game against an overmatched opponent.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 late late in the first quarter when Brendan Sorsby threw a lateral out wide to Donaven McCulley and the receiver heaved a 44-yard pass to Jaylin Lucas, who was wide open against a defense that was fooled by the trick play.

Indiana didn’t do much offensively the rest of the cold, wet and windy afternoon and simply couldn’t slow down McCarthy and Co.

McCarthy was very efficient over three quarters, completing 14 of 17 passes for 222 yards with touchdown passes to Wilson, Colston Loveland and Semaj Morgan.

Blake Corum ran for 52 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Corum has 12 rushing touchdowns this season to rank among college football leaders and 43 in his career, moving past Mike Hart and Denard Robinson and trailing just Anthony Thomas (55) and Tyrone Wheatley (47) in school history.

Indiana quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby both played and had rough days in Rod Carey’s first game as offensive coordinator.

Jackson started and finished 7 of 13 for 52 yards with two interceptions and a fumble. Sorsby was 6 of 15 for 44 yards with a fumble.

MAKING MARKS

The Wolverines have won 19 straight Big Ten games, matching a school record set from 1990-92. They have scored 30-plus points in a program-record 10 straight games, dating to last season.

Michigan is the third team since 2000 to start 7-0 while winning every game by 24-plus points, joining Ohio State’s 2019 team and Stanford’s in 2011.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: When a team plays two quarterbacks, it may be a sign it doesn’t have one, and that appears to be the case for embattled coach Tom Allen and his struggling program.

Michigan: After giving up three sacks in six games, the Wolverines allowed four sacks against a team that was expected to lose by nearly five touchdowns.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines will likely stay at No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Michigan: Plays rival Michigan State on the road Saturday night.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll