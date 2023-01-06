Lansing police identify armed man fatally shot by officers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lansing police on Friday released the name of an armed man fatally shot by an officer the previous evening.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Nicolas Micko of Lansing and the officer involved as James Zolnai, a five-year veteran.

Zolnai and three Michigan State Police troopers who also responded to the incident have been placed on leave while an investigation by state police continues.

The Lansing Police Department also will conduct an internal investigation.

Micko was shot about 5 p.m. Thursday after threatening officers and moving toward them with a handgun, Lansing police said in a news release. Officers were responding to reports of shots being fired.

The department said it intends to release video footage from the incident “when appropriate and properly cleared by Michigan State Police.”