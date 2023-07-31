Western Michigan man gets life for striking woman with pickup, leaving body in woods

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Western Michigan man gets life for striking woman with pickup, leaving body in woods

 
Share

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man convicted of murder after striking a 64-year-old woman with his pickup truck and then taking her body to a wooded area was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Colby Martin, 31, of White Pigeon hit Melody Rohrer in 2021 while she was out for a walk in Van Buren County, authorities said. He then put the body in his vehicle and engaged in sexual acts with it, they said.

Martin, who didn’t know Rohrer, acknowledged in a police interview that he struck Rohrer and left the body in St. Joseph County, but he denied any sexual acts. His attorney told jurors the collision was an accident.

“Colby Martin, you are pure evil,” Rick Rohrer, Melody Rohrer’s husband, said in court. “You truly are the devil masquerading in human form.”

Martin was convicted in June of first-degree murder, concealing the death of an individual and failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death.

“It’s never given me joy to impose the sentence of life in prison without even the possibility of parole, but in this case, it does give me an extraordinary sense of relief,” Van Buren County Circuit Judge Judge Kathleen Brickley told Martin. “Relief in knowing that you will never have the chance to crash both literally and figuratively into a family’s life again, drowning them in heartache and agony.”

Martin chose not to address the court at his sentencing, news outlets reported.