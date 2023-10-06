Colorado funeral home
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
U.S. News

Michigan man growing marijuana worth millions won’t face major charges, court says

By ED WHITE
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of growing 1,100 marijuana plants in an unlicensed operation protected by dogs will avoid felony charges after a major decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals, which said a voter-approved law with lighter consequences controls the case.

Shaaln Kejbou was charged with violating the state health code, which carries a possible 15-year prison sentence, with his extensive operation in Michigan’s Thumb region. But a 2018 law that allows cultivation and recreational use of marijuana would make it only a 90-day misdemeanor to grow so many plants.

In a 3-0 opinion, the appeals court said Kejbou is covered by the more recent law.

The court acknowledged that businesses that have paid for permits and gone through rigorous state licensing to grow and sell marijuana may view the decision as “unjust.”

Other news
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel walks to her seat before the State of the State address, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan judge is expected to decide Friday morning, Oct. 6, whether to drop charges against two defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme after the state attorney general said the group was “brainwashed” into believing former President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
FILE - Michigan defensive tackle Quinton Washington (76) and cornerback Courtney Avery (11) celebrate with the Little Brown Jug trophy after the team's win over Minnesota in an NCAA college football game Oct. 5, 2013, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Though Michigan's dominance in the series with Minnesota has stretched into a sixth decade and both teams have two other rivalries that are much fiercer, the jug is another piece of the rich history of the sport being the pushed to the background by the broadcast-driven expansion and realignment of the major conferences. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
Michigan has owned the Little Brown Jug. Minnesota will get fewer cracks at it in the bigger Big Ten
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
No. 2 Michigan keeps the show on the road with a trip to underdog Minnesota

“The remedy, however, lies within the sole responsibility of the Legislature,” judges Michelle Rick and Kirsten Frank Kelley said in a footnote to the opinion Thursday.

The court affirmed a ruling by a Tuscola County judge, who had dismissed felony charges against Kejbou.

“This was a law that was approved by the electorate, and the Court of Appeals simply followed the plain language of the statute,” Kejbou’s attorney, Michael Kemnitz, said Friday.

The law made recreational use of marijuana legal for people who are at least 21. They can possess up to 12 plants and also buy marijuana products at state-licensed shops.

In August, Eric Wanink of the prosecutor’s office told the appeals court that Kejbou’s marijuana could have been worth as much as $3.5 million on the “black market.”

“That is not personal use by any stretch of the imagination,” Wanink said.

Kemnitz conceded to the court that “this is still a crime” — just not a felony.

“If you engage in this conduct you are still subject to having your entire operation raided, destroyed. All the plants here were burned,” he said. “That is not an economically viable plan. So I don’t think he’s being protected by some loophole.”

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez