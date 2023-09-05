Four men die in crash of pickup trucks on rural Michigan road, police say

MACON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A pickup truck smashed into a smaller pickup, killing four people in southern Michigan, police said.

The crash happened Monday in Lenawee County’s Macon Township, 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

A Ford F-150 with four people was traveling south on a rural road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 traveling east on a different road, state police said.

The dead were all men, ages 18 to 35, who were driving between job sites for an asphalt company, WTVG-TV reported. The 55-year-old driver of the F-250 was in a hospital Tuesday with life-threatening injuries.