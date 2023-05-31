Woman charged with stealing drugs when she was a Michigan police chief

HARTFORD, Mich. (AP) — A woman who served as a police chief in southwestern Michigan was charged Wednesday with stealing and selling drugs when she led the department.

Tressa Beltran resigned as Hartford’s police chief in January, six months after investigators searched police department offices.

She has admitted stealing prescription drugs, especially hydrocodone, from a disposal box at the police department, according to search warrants.

Beltran knew charges were coming and has “undergone extensive (drug) treatment,” defense attorney Don Sappanos said.

“She has her problem under control,” Sappanos told a judge.

Beltran, 57, was charged with nine crimes, including embezzlement, extortion and possession of controlled substances.

Judge Michael McKay set bond at $100,000, calling the allegations “the most egregious kind of assault” against the public’s trust in police.

Beltran became a Hartford police officer in 1989 and was promoted to chief in 2016.