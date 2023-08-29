Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies
U.S. News

A lawsuit will proceed in Michigan against an ex-officer in the fatal shooting of a Black man

Ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears for the second day of his preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears for the second day of his preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears for the second day of his preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears for the second day of his preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker listens in during ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker listens in during ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Grand Rapids Police Captain Chad McKersie testifies during ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Grand Rapids Police Captain Chad McKersie testifies during ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By ED WHITE
 
Share

A Michigan city has been dismissed from a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of a Black motorist, but the case will continue against a former officer who killed the man in 2022.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said immunity doesn’t apply to Christopher Schurr at this early stage of the litigation.

Schurr was a Grand Rapids officer when he shot Patrick Lyoya, 26, in the back of the head at the end of a brief foot chase and intense physical struggle. He was subsequently fired and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The judge noted that lawyers on each side in the civil case still need to conduct interviews and likely consult experts, a process known as discovery.

Other news
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Whitmer is expected to call on state lawmakers Wednesday, Aug. 30, to pass legislation proactively protecting key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, including no-cost preventive services, as the nation's health law continues to face legal challenges in federal court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call on Democrats to codify ‘Obamacare’ into state law
FILE - U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2015 inductee Angela Ruggiero, a four-time Olympic medalist, poses for a photograph prior to induction ceremonies in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. The New York Rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser. The team announced the addition of Ruggiero on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, along with several front office changes.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women’s star Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser
Equipment is moved into place outside the New Life at Calvary Church, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Cleveland, after storms damaged 143-year-old church late Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed

The lawsuit says Lyoya “was not a threat and the video footage is unclear as to this issue,” Maloney said Monday. “But if Patrick did not pose a threat, then Schurr was certainly not entitled to use deadly force, and in turn, is not entitled to qualified immunity.”

Qualified immunity is a legal standard that can protect police officers in excessive force lawsuits, as long as their actions didn’t violate clearly established law which they should have known about.

Separately, the judge dismissed a claim against the city of Grand Rapids. Maloney said lawyers failed to show that a lack of police training had a direct role in the shooting.

In the criminal case, Schurr’s attorney, Matt Borgula, has said the shooting was justified because Schurr was met with force during a lawful arrest. The criminal matter is on hold while an appeal is pending at the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Grand Rapids, population 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez