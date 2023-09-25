Winning streak ends at 41 games for Michigan high school football team

POWERS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s longest winning streak in eight-player high school football has ended at 41 games.

Lake Linden-Hubbell defeated Powers North Central 28-25 in the Upper Peninsula on Friday.

The streak, which included playoff victories, began in 2020, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

A 45-yard touchdown pass from Danny Marcotte to Sammy Roberts put Lake Linden-Hubbell ahead for good with 1:30 remaining.

“I told the guys after the game beating that team is a great accomplishment,” coach Brett Gervais told The Daily Mining Gazette.

In four previous games, North Central had outscored its opponents, 208-46.

The longest winning streak in Michigan’s traditional 11-player football is 72 games by Hudson. It ran from 1968 through 1975.