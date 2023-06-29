Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - United States gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - United States gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
 
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People who are sexually assaulted under the guise of medical treatment in Michigan will be further protected when coming forward, and their abusers will receive stricter punishments under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The long-sought changes to Michigan’s law were first introduced following the Larry Nassar case in 2018, when former athletes at Michigan State University and elsewhere testified that the campus sports doctor had sexually assaulted them.

“These long overdue measures will protect and empower sexual assault survivors, prevent others from being victimized, and hold offenders accountable,” Angela Povilaitis, a lead prosecutor in the Nassar trials, said in a statement.

Other news
FILE - Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, the state’s first openly gay state senator, speaks to the media on Feb. 9, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan lawmakers gave final legislative approval to legislation banning so-called conversion therapy for minors as Democrats in the state continue to advance a pro-LGBTQ agenda in their first months in power. (Kevin Fowler/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign via AP, File)
Michigan Legislature approves ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors
Michigan is set to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors after the state Senate sent the legislation to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Tuesday.
Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, left, speaks to legislative staff on the House floor as lawmakers work towards completing a state budget ahead of a July 1 deadline, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)
Michigan Democrats gain Republican support to pass a record budget centered on education
Michigan lawmakers have passed a record budget centering on education, infrastructure and the environment.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Trump is honored by Republicans as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice
Former President Donald Trump has been honored as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice.
Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Kelley has been charged with four misdemeanors from his involvement with the riot at the Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, makes deal over Jan. 6 case
A former Republican candidate for Michigan governor who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot has reached a plea agreement and will avoid a trial.

Under the legislation signed by Whitmer, individuals who use their professional authority over another person to prevent the reporting of crimes could be charged with a misdemeanor. It would also prohibit a public school from expelling or suspending a student for more than 10 days for an action the student took arising from a sexual assault.

A disciplinary subcommittee would permanently revoke the license of any health professional convicted of sexual contact or penetration under the pretext of medical treatment.

The package will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people who are required to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The legislation will go into effect in September, having already received bipartisan support in the Michigan House and Senate.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, but that it went unreported.

Additional Nassar-inspired legislation, including a bill requiring parental consent and an additional health professional to be present during certain exams of minors, has already passed the Legislature and will soon be signed by Whitmer, according to the governor’s office.

Michigan lawmakers are hoping the movement on Nassar-inspired measures continues after many bills stalled for years in the Legislature. This year, Democrats took control of all levels of state government for the first time in decades.

Earlier this month, legislation to significantly expand the civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims was introduced in the state House. It would also bar government entities from using the immunity defense if they knew or should have known of an accused’s prior sexual misconduct and failed to intervene.

The civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims in Michigan is currently the age of 28. Increasing — or eliminating — the age limit would allow victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson at the University of Michigan and others more time to sue.

Tad DeLuca, a whistleblower whose letter to the University of Michigan athletic director sparked an investigation into Anderson, told lawmakers about the importance of eliminating the statute of limitations for sex abuse victims.

“It took me more than four decades — 45-and-a-half years to be exact — to understand that I was sexually abused and raped under the guise of medical treatment,” said DeLuca.

Anderson died in 2008. The university agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who said they were victims.