Detroit man charged in shootings of 2 state troopers

DETROIT (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with shooting two Michigan State Police troopers inside a Detroit home.

Andre Hardaway of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday on assault with intent to murder and gun charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Members of a state police emergency support team and Detroit police officers were at a home Friday when the troopers were shot . Hardaway also was shot and wounded before barricading himself inside the home. He surrendered more than three hours later, the prosecutor’s office said.

The troopers and Hardaway were treated at hospitals.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the troopers were assisting a Detroit police team that pursues fugitives.

Hardaway was ordered held Wednesday on an $850,000 bond. A probable cause conference has been set for March 22 followed by a March 29 preliminary examination.