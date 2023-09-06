Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Tropical Storm Lee
Great Wall of China
AP Top 25 Poll
Mitch McConnell
U.S. News

Suspect sought after 4 Michigan State Police cruisers set on fire and shot at in Upper Peninsula

This image provided by Michigan State Police shows a vehicle driven by a person suspected of setting fire and shooting at multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles in the sate's Upper Peninsula. The vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, state police said. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the attack. (Michigan State Police via AP)

This image provided by Michigan State Police shows a vehicle driven by a person suspected of setting fire and shooting at multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles in the sate’s Upper Peninsula. The vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, state police said. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the attack. (Michigan State Police via AP)

 
Share

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday that they are searching for a male suspected of shooting at and setting fire to four unoccupied Michigan State Police cruisers at one of the agency’s posts in the Upper Peninsula.

The suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack, is considered armed and dangerous, the agency said in a plea for the public’s help in identifying him.

Four cruisers were set on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and some of them were struck by rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m., said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a spokesman for the state police district that includes the Sault Ste. Marie Post. He said investigators were still assessing the damage, but that three of the cruisers “are total losses.”

“Three of the four were basically destroyed by the fire. He shot at all of them and it’s a good chance all of them were hit,” he said.

Other news
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock talks to journalists during an interview outside the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Jürgen Stock, who was appointed to the post in 2014 is beginning his last year in office. Interpol, which was founded in 1923, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Interpol at 100: A mixed legacy of hunting fugitives and merging police data from 195 countries
FILE - Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, center, listens as Judge Nicholas Ayoub binds the case for trial at the Kent County Courthouse, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Lawyers for the former Michigan police officer are asking the state appeals court to throw out a murder charge in the killing of a Black motorist in 2022. The court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in the case against Schurr, who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after a morning traffic stop in Grand Rapids turned into a short foot chase and vigorous struggle. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, Pool, File)
Michigan court hears arguments over murder charge against ex-police officer who shot Black motorist
This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)
Wet roads and speed factored into car crashing into Denny’s restaurant, Texas police chief says

The attack happened in an area of the post that is easily accessible to the public, Giannunzio said.

“He literally just pulls into the driveway leading into the post and that’s where those four vehicles were parked,” he said.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV southbound on the Interstate 75 Business Loop, Giannunzio said.

The state police posted four photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the suspect and the Honda CRV.

The agency said the post would remain closed Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, a city at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) north of Detroit.

It asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the post at (906) 632-2217 or to call 911.