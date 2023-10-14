Rutgers rallies from 18 points down to beat Michigan State 27-24 behind Monangai’s 148 yards and TD

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for 148 yards and had a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown run as Rutgers rallied from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Michigan State 27—24 Saturday, denying interim Spartans head coach Harlon Barnett his first win.

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got two big plays on special teams and two scores in a nine-second span in getting off to its best start since 2014 and handing Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss under Barnett.

Aaron Young started the comeback with 13:09 to play, recovering a fumble in the end zone after the snap slipped through the hands of Michigan State punter Michael O’Shaughnessy to cut the gap to 24-13.

After a Michigan State punt, Gavin Wimsatt (13 of 28 for 181) cut the lead to 24-21 with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Washington and a 2-point conversion pass to Christian Dremel with 8:30 to go. On the ensuing kickoff Michigan State return man Tyrell Henry let the ball bounce and Rutgers’ Thomas Amankwaa recovered it at the Spartans 21, controlling the ball despite a collision with Henry.

On the next play, Monangai, who gained 107 yards in the fourth quarter, scored on the long run to cap Rutgers’ biggest comeback win since 2015, a school-record 25-point rally against Indiana.

Michigan State went three-and-out on the next series and Rutgers ran out the final 7:05.

Michigan State seemed in total control and headed for its first win since Mel Tucker was fired after redshirt freshman Katin Houser threw his second touchdown of the game to open a 24-6 lead.

Stepping in for Noah Kim, Houser (18 of 29 for 133) ran an efficient ball-control offense and capped long drives with scoring passes of 13 yards to Montorie Foster Jr. on the opening drive of the game and a 4-yarder to Tre Mosley on the Spartans’ first drive of the second half. The redshirt freshman also scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter in opening a 17-6 lead.

Jai Patel provided Rutgers points with field goals of 22 and 47 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: After a loss like this and a game against No. 2 Michigan next week, this season could go south very quickly.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 2 Michigan Oct. 21.

Rutgers: At Indiana Oct. 21.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll