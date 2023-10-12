Rutgers will try to remain unbeaten at home when it plays host to Michigan State in a Big Ten game

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Rutgers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan State leads 10-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This is a make-or-break game for both teams. The Spartans need this one with No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 Penn State still down the road. If Rutgers wants to get to six wins and become bowl eligible, this one is a must. It has Indiana (2-3) next week and then finishes with Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland, who all have five wins.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan State’s passing game against Rutgers’ defense. Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser is expected to get a shot to play in place of Noah Kim, who connected on 57% of his passes for an average of 218 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions as the starter through five games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan State: RB Nathan Carter. The Connecticut transfer ranks second in the Big Ten with 95.4 yards rushing per game. Carter has run for 100-plus yards in three games and leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.

Rutgers: LB Mohamed Toure. After a season-ending injury during spring practice in 2022, Toure is a major contributor for a Scarlet Knight defense that ranks 10th nationally in passing defense (165.2 yards), 13th in scoring defense (14.7 points), 14th in total defense (282.7) and 40th in rushing defense (117.5). The New Jersey native has recorded at least five tackles in all six games, 37 overall with three for a loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Spartans have an 0-3 record since suspending and later firing Mel Tucker, who was replaced by interim coach Harlon Barnett, and are coming off a bye. ... Michigan State outgained Iowa and Maryland but lost both games with a combined turnover margin of minus-5. ... Houser, who is from Anaheim, California, has completed 9 of 16 passes for 158 yards with an interception. ... LB Cal Haladay returned a fumbled 42 yards for a touchdown against the Hawkeyes, tying a school record with his third defensive touchdown. ... Rutgers is 4-0 at SHI Stadium this season and it is seeking its first 5-2 start since 2014. ... It has outscored opponents by an average of 13.1 points. ... The Scarlet Knights, who lost to Wisconsin last weekend, have a plus-4 turnover margin, 18th-best in college football. ... The offensive line has permitted three sacks. ... Kyle Monangai ran for 162 yards against the Spartans last season and Gavin Wimsatt threw for two TDs in a 27-21 loss.

